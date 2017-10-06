Product Innovation: Lee unveils the second edition of Body OptixTM collection

Jacqueline Fernandez, brand ambassador of Lee, unveiled the Body Optix™ Season 2.0 collection and announced ‘Freestyle’ contest, at the Infiniti Mall, Malad Link Road Mumbai.

Lee with its all new range of Body Optix™ jeans come with Instant 2D to 3D contouring technology. Here the traditional denim design is combined with ground-breaking vision science and design to create holistic body shaping specifically for the sub-continental female body.

Lee Jeans has always been synonymous with innovation in the world fashion scene over the last 128 years. The brand’s innovative and cutting-edge technology is reflected in its path-breaking collections over the years, the latest of which is the Body OptixTM collection.

“Lee’s passion for denim, together with the constant pursuit of innovation, has produced the finest denim garments. Each piece is testament to the heritage and craftsmanship that has exemplified Lee as one of the world’s pioneering denim brands for more than 128 years. Body Optix™ is yet another outstanding result of our consumer centric values coupled with cutting edge innovation & design science. Lee continues to stay curious and explore all things new, constantly looking at the world from new angles, and never restricting themselves to the possibilities of better and more purposeful denim designs.” said Managing Director, Lee India, Puneet Khosla.

Lee Jeans have always been flag bearers of relentless ideation, meeting true-blue craftsmanship, creating stories in authentic denim, in all shapes, fits and sizes. The latest Body Optix™ collection promises to create holistic body shaping specifically for the sub-continental female body, with an unprecedented 360° total body shaping and fully flattering fit. The product innovation revolves around traditional denim designs by combining ground breaking vision science and design to create holistic body optimization.