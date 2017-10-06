Premium German skin care brand, Malu Wilz, forays into Indian market

Amidst the festive season, beauty conscious consumers have one more reason to rejoice as premium German skin care brand: Malu Wilz makes its debut in India this October. Kaunis will act as an anchor for Malu Wilz in the Indian beauty market by devising and implementing strategic plans that cover all spheres of their business and define the roadmap ahead for their development and growth.

Malu Wilz comes with 30 years of skin care expertise and offers unique products that are a combination of traditional methods and active ingredients.

Malu Wilz- Feel your Beauty offers complete skin care solutions that have proven its effectiveness over the years. The brand is made in Germany and offers premium skin care cosmetics as well as specialized treatment concepts for consumers, beauty institutes and spa centers. Its state-of-the-art innovations in dermatological research is testimony to its broad-based care concept in the areas of High Effective Skin Care, Medical Skin Care and Cocooning Skin Care.

After marking its presence in over 1,000 studios (skin care cosmetics) in Germany along with a distribution reach in 28 countries worldwide, Malu Wilz is all set to spread its radiance in India tapping all metros and-mini metros in the first quarter.

Kaunis Marketing will build its presence in India by providing end to end services, right from marketing, distribution, sales, and operation management. Kaunis will ensure the brands’ smooth marketing through various franchise and shop in shop/ kiosk formats.

Speaking about the launch in India, Managing Director, Malu Wilz, Claudia Steinberger said, “India is a potential market for global brands and conditions are congenial. We are excited to be finally present here. Malu Wilz aims to make every woman feel more beautiful with its high-quality skin care and treatment products. With Kaunis as our partner, we are hoping to have a robust opening in the Indian market.”

Director Training, Stephanie Schedel, Malu Wilz added, “India has varied climatic conditions and fortunately all Malu Wilz products are dermatologically approved to suit various skin types and weather conditions. Since we believe in healthy skin care, we will endeavor to have effective care formulations and solutions for the Indian skin type.”

Managing Director, Kaunis, Ajay Ghooli said, “We at Kaunis are excited to introduce Malu Wilz to India. It’s a premium global brand that will enrich the lives of every beauty enthusiast. With high quality products, where innovation is the key, Malu Wilz is all set to elevate the beauty quotient of Indians.”