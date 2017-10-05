Shyamala Ramanan, Head of Business, Taneira, Titan Company Limited

Shyamala Ramanan has been associated with Titan Company Limited since the year 2003, when she started as a Marketing Manager with them in their International Brands division.

She showed promise and was quickly recognized and elevated to better, more challenging posts in the company. In 2008, she was made the project head for Helios.

In 2012, she was made Project Head – Favre-Leuba and then in 2015 was elevated to the post of Project Head – Strategy & Business Incubation.

Soon after, recognizing that she had a serious head for business, Shyamala Ramanan was named Business Head for Titan’s Taneira.

Shyamala Ramanan has proved that she is an experienced Business Head, with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods industry.

She is skilled in Marketing Management, Negotiation, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail, and Business divisions.

She is a strong business development professional with a Masters in Business Administration focused in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management.