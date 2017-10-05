Flipkart sellers double their business during The Big Billion Sale

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace with more than 100,000 sellers revealed that its sellers doubled their business during the current The Big Billion Day Sale (TBBD) as compared to the last year sale.

The company added over 3,000 sellers to Flipkart Millionaire Club in a span of just five days of TBBD sale. 50 sellers from Mumbai witnessed sales of over Rs 10 lakh during TBBD sale on the platform and approx. 310 sellers from the city achieved sales of over Rs 1 lakh, thus joining the ‘Lakhpati Club.’

Flipkart also revealed that of the total sales that a seller generated across various platforms, Flipkart’s share of wallet from a seller was more than 70 per cent during TBBD sale.

Director, Flipkart Marketplace, Nishant Gupta said, “We are delighted that we were able to fulfill our promise of 2x growth to our sellers. Initiatives like Smart Fulfilment, CareTouch and Express program not only enhanced seller experience but also enabled business growth for them on the platform. This success is the outcome of our continuous efforts to work closely with our sellers and help them be better prepared for a sale of such large magnitude.”

As a run up to TBBD sale, Flipkart conducted series of events across eight cities to educate sellers on selection, inventory, product quality, packaging etc. Flipkart also tied up with leading lending institutions to help sellers get collateral free loans.

To celebrate the success of TBBD sale, Flipkart will be offering exciting rewards to its sellers including Sedan and Hatchback cars, Mobile phones, Televisions, Holiday packages, Gift Baskets etc. Besides, Flipkart has also decided to honour the employees of sellers by terming them as ‘Flipkart Champions’ and rewarding them with gifts.