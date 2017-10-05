Flipkart launches MarQ, private label brand for large appliances

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, has announced the launch of its first in-house brand for large appliances called MarQ.

With the vision to make ‘Better. Possible Today’, the range of appliances under MarQ have been specially re-imagined and crafted to suit the needs of the Indian consumer. With a competitive pricing, these products are manufactured with great precision for quality and durability.

MarQ is being launched with microwave ovens being the first product and will be priced 10 per cent – 20 per cent lower than products from other brands claiming similar product specifications. MarQ products will make products with cutting edge technology and great quality, affordable to a wide range of consumers. The whole range of products over time will include microwaves, televisions, washing machines, ACs, soundbars, premium speakers and more.

MarQ products have undergone a very thorough testing process to ensure best quality benchmarks. All manufacturing units producing MarQ products have been subject to stringent multi-level quality checks from process audits, product performance tests at the factory as well as at independent and world-class testing agencies, to live production audits. In totality, every product goes through more than 100 tests before it is cleared for sales. The manufacturing facilities has been credited with renowned certifications including ISO 9001:2008 with most of the products being BIS certified. The entire range of appliances have been tested comprehensively for critical parameters such as voltage fluctuation, rust resistance and durability.

Customers can avail Flipkart’s consumer friendly financing options such as No Cost EMI and Product Exchange, enabling high value purchases. Consumers are also guaranteed a worry-free post purchase experience with service centers located in close to 300 cities across the country. MarQ will leverage Flipkart’s robust after-sales service infrastructure to provide an end-to-end delightful consumer experience. The MarQ Care program has been conceptualised to ensure smooth post purchase support through the warranty policies which have been designed thoughtfully to cater to customers’ needs.

Commenting on the launch, Vice President & Head – Private Label at Flipkart, Adarsh Menon said, “Going by the tremendous success we have seen with Flipkart SmartBuy, we have been able to develop an ecosystem of sourcing and quality testing to meet consumers’ expectations. Large appliances is an extremely important and strategic category for Flipkart and it has a lot of potential for online disruption. The launch of MarQ will open a world of opportunities for our consumers by not just providing superior quality products and a holistic shopping experience, but redefining the value paradigm with exceptionally better prices.”

He further added, “We have diligently hand-picked the best manufacturing facilities in the world for all MarQ products and aim to offer consumers nothing but the best.”