KFC to train street food vendors in city under ‘Clean Street Food’ campaign

KFC will train 500 street food vendors in the city under the ‘Clean Street Food’ campaign of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and be the first quick service restaurant to take up the initiative.

“This initiative is aimed at capability building among the unorganised sector which will disseminate content of FSSAI’s Clean Street Food campaign..”, a company statement said.

In the first phase, KFC would train about 500 street food vendors in city during the next five months.

“We consider food safety as a shared responsibility among food regulators and industry players. Through this initiative, we hope to contribute to the larger objective of ensuring health, hygiene and safety standards for consumers,” Managing Director, KFC India, Rahul Shinde said.

“..we are looking at training 500 street vendors in Chennai over the next five months,” he said.

Shinde said the company would consider expanding the programme to other States based on the response from Tamil Nadu.

On the initiative taken by KFC, FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said, “I am happy to see several responsible businesses are coming on-board to support FSSAI’s larger set of capability building priorities”.

The training would focus on key aspects of hygiene, food handling, waste disposal and pest control to help street food vendors adopt food safety practices while serving safe food to consumers.

Upon completion of the training, the food vendors would receive a certification of completion of FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training, the release added.