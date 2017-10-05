Azafran Innovacion ties up with Aditya Birla’s More Megastore to expand its retail presence

Azafran Innovacion Limited – an integrated personal care company has tied up with Aditya Birla Retail Ltd to launch complete range of its innovative personal care products across Aditya Birla Hyper market chain – More Megastore.

Azafran’s entire range of organic personal care products will be available in all 20 More Megastore outlets of Aditya Birla pan India.

The tie up will further facilitate the reach of Azafran’s organic products to its target markets. Azafran will do store activations across all outlets. Azafran has launched an extensive range of organic personal care products under the brand ‘Azafran Organics’ in year 2014. Made from certified organic ingredients, grown in its own farmland near Sanand, Ahmedabad this innovative range of products are devoid of harmful chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers.

Speaking about this tie-up, Business Head, Azafran Innovacion Ltd., T.R Suresh said, “There is a strong preference for organic personal care products among South Indians. We have entered into this partnership to cater to these buyers and strengthen our reach in the South Indian market. Aditya Birla Retail has a very strong presence in South India and this tie-up will further strengthen our presence in these markets.”

Aditya Birla has 20 More Megastores across India, 11 in Bangalore, 3 in Hyderabad and also in New Delhi, Mumbai, Guragon, Mysore and Indore.

Commenting on the industry trends, Non-Executive Director, Azafran Innovacion Ltd, Elkana Ezekiel said, “Organic skin care is one of the fastest growing segments in the global personal care industry. Organic living is an established trend in developed countries and the concept is fast catching up in India with consumers opting for organic products for daily life. The trend of ‘Go Organic’ or ‘Live Organic’ is catching up in the skincare segment too. Increasing awareness towards beauty & wellness, and rapidly changing life-style are some factors that drive the growth in this sector. Organic skincare market in India is estimated to cross the mark of $13.2 billion by 2018.”

He further adds, “Our major strength lies in the ‘Farm to Face’ concept where the entire process of growing ingredients, processing and making the products, all are done at our own facilities. Thus, when we say our products are “chemical free” we really mean it”.

Azafran has its own organic farms with large greenhouses where numerous varieties of plants, flowers and herbs are grown specifically for its organic skin care range. Ingredients for the products are extracted and processed at its own facilities to ensure maximum purity. Azafran has been awarded the USDA, ECOCERT stamp of approval. The company has done extensive investments in R&D and a production facility certified by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OSHAS 18001, WHO and GMP. Azafran has a very active brand presence in leading retail chains including Health & Glow, Spar Hypermarket, Hypercity, and Gourmet West.