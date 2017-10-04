Actress Anushka Sharma introduces her clothing line, Nush

From acting to producing films, actress Anushka Sharma has now turned designer and on Tuesday launched her new entrepreneurial venture, clothing line ‘Nush’. She says it is daunting and she is excited but nervous too.

“It is a really special day for me.. this is something I had been planning for the past one and a half years, and quite honestly as I stand here in front of everyone, I am excited but at the same time, I am extremely nervous. Because when you put yourself out there like that it can be a little daunting but I am really happy that I am doing it and I am really glad that I am doing it” said Anushka at the launch of her new venture on Tuesday.

“Because I’ve always done something that I love, whether it was starting to make films with my production Clean Slate Films. And today, whether it is doing something that I love which is wearing good cloths, so I present my venture, something very special to me, it is a clothing line, Nush,” she said about her new venture.

In partnership with Suditi Industries Ltd, NUSH will be available at Shoppers Stop in the large format stores, online exclusively on Myntra, and across various shop-in-shop outlets across India from October 12, 2017 onwards. The products of Nush are priced between Rs 699 – Rs 3,500 and currently has 160 designs in there new launch of autumn winter 2017 collection. Inspired by Anushka Sharma’s fashion sense and launched with a firm focus of instilling everyday fashion for everyday women, NUSH establishes Anushka Sharma’s position as a one of her kind entrepreneur.

With Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many more celebrities having their own labels and clothing line, so Anushka, when asked about the big rush to enter the fashion industry ‘rat-race’, said it was the more, the merrier.

“I don’t it is a rat-race as such, I think the more the merrier. It is a great thing that you have fashion available to you, like this. More brands, more designs, more styles, more choice and if I can enable and add value to that, I think that is a great thing. I don’t see it in negative at all; this reflects my aesthetics, my sense of style,” she said.

About challenges of turning designer for a fashion brand, she said: “Challenges, you face in everything you do, but for me, this is something that helps me focus. When I am facing a challenge, I feel more focused, more driven, more involved and (it is) something I enjoy doing.”