Mohita Indrayan, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, 612 League

Mohita Indrayan is the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of 612 League, India’s fastest growing clothing brand for pre-teens.

She leads creativity and product development at 612 League, conceptualizing comfortable and trendy seasonal apparel ranges that also confirm to Indian sensibilities. As the Chief Creative Officer of the company she co-founded with her husband Manu Indrayan, Mohita has been at the forefront in making 612 League as an ‘Imagined in India, International in Outlook’ brand focused on pre-teen (tween) children.

She leads a dynamic team of designers in creating unique and differentiated wardrobe solutions for children in the age group of six months to twelve years. She is also responsible for the brand’s retail merchandising.

Mohita realized a gap in Indian kids and tween apparel segment while on a family trip to the US and the designer in her decided to grab the opportunity in partnership with her entrepreneur husband. As the COO of 612 League, she has ensured that the company produced apparel that were trendy and comfortable while also confirming to Indian sensibilities.

Under her creative leadership, 612 League kids and tween fashion range has received wide acceptance and today the brand is available at exclusive brand outlets, large format stores like Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Central, Hypercity as well as on all major e-commerce sites. Within a short period of 6 years, 612 League has been able to penetrate the entire Indian market, being available at close to 500 POS across more than 150 cities of India.

Today, 612 league is the only emerging EBO ready kids wear brand in India which offers a complete product umbrella for children in the age group of 6m to 12 years. With the pilot launch of its ethnic wear range under the brand name “Spring Soul” from the season AW’16 and a high fashion range for teenage girls under the brand name “612 Fearless” from the current season SS’17, it is rightly poised to get an early mover advantage in these emerging segments.

Mohita holds a post-graduate degree in Apparel Marketing and Merchandising from National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi. She had graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi. Earlier in her career, she had also launched a range of women’s Indo-western garments under her label MAD Designs in Chandigarh.