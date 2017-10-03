Online channel to contribute more than double sales in next 3-5 years: Dabur

Online channel to contribute more than double sales in next 3-5 years:...

FMCG major Dabur expects online sales channel to contribute up to 3 per cent of its total sales in the next three to five years.

According to a PTI report: At present, online channel accounts for less than 1 per cent of its total sales.

“E-commerce channel should contribute 2-3 per cent of the total sales in the next 3-5 years,” Executive Director (Consumer Care Business), Dabur India, Krishan Kumar Chutani told PTI.

In 2016-17 fiscal, Dabur reported revenue from operations of Rs 7,701.44 crore.

Last month Dabur tied up with e-commerce major Amazon for an online ayurveda marketplace, which will house all ayurvedic brands and products available in the country.

The company also partnered with Amazon to make over 30 of its products available to customers in the US, Canada and Mexico as it looks to further strengthen its international play.

The homegrown ayurvedic products maker, which gets about 30 per cent of its revenues from international operations through offline distribution network, has a presence in over 120 countries.