Lite Bite Foods on an expansion spree; to introduce three more brands

Lite Bite Foods, the company known for operating more than 100 restaurants, is introducing three new brands in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Indiaretailing’s Charu Lamba, CEO, Lite Bite Foods, Sharad Sachdeva said on the sidelines of IRF 2017, “We are doing a lot of new brands. We are doing a Korean concept brand called Hahn’s Kitchen. We have already opened its first outlet at Horizon One, Gurugram. We have recently acquired Tres which is an Italian brand – one of the top five Italian brands of Delhi. We will be soon opening it at Lodhi market and we have conceptualised a new brand called Soboho which is a bohemian concept and we are planning to do it either in Khan Market or in Connaught Place.”

“We definitely have a plan to open more than one restaurant of each brand but we are taking slow steps,” added Sachdeva.

Tres is spread across 1,800 sq.ft. area at Lodhi market, Soboho is around 2,100 sq.ft. and Hahn’s Kitchen is around 2,500 sq.ft.

Lite Bite Foods currently has total 14 brands under its umbrella including fine-dining, casual dining and QSR.

According to Sachdeva, “We have 132 restaurants at the moment across the world. By this fiscal end the count will go up to anywhere between 145-150. There are 14-odd new stores in pipeline which are under fit-out and will be operational in next 6-8 months.”

The company, which already has presence in international countries like Myanmar and Washington DC with its flagship brand Punjab Grill, is aggressively exploring avenues in Sri Lanka and Dubai.

Lite Bite Foods which is eyeing to close this fiscal with revenue more than Rs 300 crore and more than 25 per cent growth has reported same sales growth at 11 per cent.