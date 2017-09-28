Oris introduces Basel World 2017 novelties to India

Oris has introduced Basel World 2017 novelties to India. CEO, Oris, Rolf Studer announced their strategic exclusive partnership with Ethos Watch Boutiques which is India’s largest and most trusted luxury watch retailer, to strengthen the brand presence and visibility. The exquisite timepieces from the brand range between Rs 60,000 to Rs 5,00,000 and are available pan India.

On this occasion, CEO, Oris, Rolf Studer said, “We are extremely delighted to bring our new timepieces to India and hope our customers from here continue to show the kind of overwhelming response we have received so far. Our partnership with Ethos has been very beneficial and it’s getting stronger with each passing year. They have done a spectacular job with the brand. We look forward to a long and promising relation with them.”

Oris is known for their emphasis on traditional watches in re introducing them with new technology. They bring four novelties to India which pay homage to vintage models: among them, the Oris Chronoris returns after 50 years of its launch, also the Big Crown Pro Pilot reaches new heights with introduction of Calibre 111.

Oris Divers Sixty-Five makes a comeback 50 years after its launch, it retains the vintage looks but is updated with the 21st century technology. These are currently available at 16 stores in 8 major metro cities. Over the next three years with Ethos Watch Boutiques, Oris looks to have pan India presence by reaching tier two cities and doubling the number of point of sales to 32.

CEO, Ethos Watch Boutiques, Yashovardhan Saboo said, “We are honored and delighted to have Oris, a legendary watch brand at our boutiques PAN India and offer their new range to our customers starting this festive season. I have always felt Oris represents the unique craftsmanship of an independent Swiss watchmaker which gives customers value for money. We look forward to maintain and strengthen the healthy relation with the brand and support its growth in the region.”