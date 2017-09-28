Myntra wins master distribution rights for Esprit in India

Myntra, India’s largest platform for fashion and lifestyle has been granted the master distribution and management rights for famed international casual fashion brand – Esprit. This association makes Myntra the first e-commerce player globally, to manage the omnichannel strategy for a brand. Myntra plans to curate and facilitate 15 Esprit stores in the country in association with its group companies and select retail partners, over the next 5 years, while also help list the brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong platforms.

Myntra’s association with Esprit began in November 2016, when the first collection was launched online on Myntra. Founded in California in 1968, it is renowned for its effortless style, laid-back tailoring and attention to quality, Esprit has performed extremely well on Myntra’s platform.

Myntra has emerged as the preferred destination for fashion and lifestyle among shoppers in the country, owing to its reach and ability to offer the widest and trendiest in the world of fashion. This has led to over 50 international brands associating with Myntra. This partnership will enable Myntra to leverage its data driven insights to establish and strengthen Esprit’s Omnichannel presence in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “We are very excited to partner with Esprit to help them establish and strengthen their presence in India. The brand has been growing consistently on our platform and I am confident that our understanding of the fashion landscape, technology prowess and reach will enable us to build a robust omnichannel strategy for Esprit in the country.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of Esprit, Jose Manuel Martínez said, “This partnership with Myntra shows our commitment to re-enter the Indian market in an innovative and ambitious manner. It is also a vital step to expand our business in high potential countries as planned.”

General Manager Asia Pacific of Esprit, Guillaume Thery said, “Esprit is delighted to extend this partnership, complementing our traditional B&M retailing. Our valued customers can now try and feel our products in-store and enjoy an impressive omnichannel experience.

We have never forgotten our loyal Indian Esprit fans who have shopped in our stores before, so we are very excited to be in touch with them again with a revitalized new image and with our all time quality products. We are confident that our strengthened partnership with Myntra and Jabong will bear fruit, enabling Esprit to complete a brilliant return to India.”