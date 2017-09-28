Metro Shoes ropes in Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra as new brand ambassadors

Metro Shoes Ltd, India’s leading fashion footwear retailer has appointed style icons Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra as their new brand ambassadors. The stylish and vivacious young actors will endorse Metro Shoes’ stylish footwear range as the brand looks to strengthen its position as the country’s foremost and one-stop-shop destination for fashion footwear.

Metro Shoes will be running a print, digital and outdoor campaigns featuring Katrina and Siddharth as their image as style icons perfectly fit its personality and positioning. With this collaboration, Metro Shoes elevates its pan-India presence. It is investing around Rs 25 crore on the new endorsement deals and campaign.

Talking about the association CEO & MD, Metro Shoes Ltd., Farah Malik said, “We are delighted to have Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra representing Metro Shoes Ltd. They are the perfect embodiment of what we stand for – distinctive style with a confident and a sparkling personality. Our new campaign aims to be a strong fashion-forward statement which is aptly represented by trendsetters Katrina and Siddharth. We look forward to charting an exciting brand journey with them.”

As part of the brand association, Katrina and Siddharth will feature in Metro Shoes Ltd. latest brand campaign to be released on September 28, 2017, ahead of the festive season. The new campaign is an evolution of our ‘Find your pair’ campaign. Sid and Kat endorsing their choice of ‘’# my pair ‘’ in the new campaign aims to reinforce our communication to customers of all ages. The brand will look to leverage the actors’ popularity and reach as a youth icon to engage with the target audience.