Pooja Hegde becomes face of new skincare brand Citra

Actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Hindustan Unilever’s new skincare brand Citra.

Over the last three decades, Citra has carefully created products using ingredients like the Korean Pink Pearl and the Japanese Green Tea.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Citra in India as I have always believed in the potential of natural ingredients when it comes to skincare,” Pooja said in a statement.

Vice-President, Skincare & Colours- Hindustan Unilever, Prabha Narasimhan says that they are excited to introduce Citra to the Indian consumer.