Phoenix Group launches first ever ‘Phoenix Gift Card’

As we approach the festive and wedding season, Phoenix Malls, the luxury shopping destinations across the country, launched an innovative and first of its kind ‘Phoenix Gift Card’.

In association with ITZCash and HDFC (Powered by VISA), the gift cards will be exclusively available only at all Phoenix Malls across the country. The lifestyle destination aims to enhance the gifting experience for all its customers across all luxury brands, food & beverage outlets, gourmet stores, apparel brands, movies, entertainment zones, cosmetics, salons, spas, electronics, jewellery and home décor.

Phoenix Gift Card will take the shopping experience at Phoenix malls to a great new level for the customers in terms of gifting as it would not be restricted to one single brand, is valid for a minimum period of 1 year and can be loaded from Rs 1,000 onwards. Also the same card can be used at all Phoenix Malls across the country.

This Phoenix Gift Card will actually give the power of choice to the user, making gifting at Phoenix the most attractive option for all occasions.

This Phoenix Gift Card will also prove to be the first choice in case of ‘Corporate Gifting’ considering the dedicated efforts put in to cater to corporates, making it the most viable gifting option.

The Phoenix Gift card can be bought from various mall kiosks, helpdesks, etc. from any of the Phoenix Malls across the country. The gift card will be in the form of a kit with exact details on the usage instructions along with PIN number enclosed in a sealed envelope.

On launching the gift card, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Ltd., Rajendra Kalkar said, “Gifting will never run out of fashion. With our gifting cards, customers can gift their loved ones the power of choice. It goes without saying that Phoenix Malls house the best brands that are available in the market today. We are certain this will be a great step in further strengthening our relationships with our customers.”

Chief Growth Officer, ItzCash, Bhavik Vasa said, “We are delighted to partner with The Phoenix Mills Ltd. for this excellent initiative, which provides customers unlimited options for gifting with an access to a wide array of popular brands that Phoenix houses across all its Malls in India. More so it has been timely placed with the festive season round the corner. Being a leader in the digital gifting space, we do about one-fourth the entire year’s business in volumes in 30 to 45 days before Diwali.”