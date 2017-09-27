Lenskart invests US $1 million in US start-up Ditto

Online eyewear firm Lenskart said it has invested US $1 million in Ditto to pick up a minority stake in the US-based start-up.

Lenskart already uses Ditto’s 3D try-on services on its website and app.

Further integration will help Lenskart enhance its online engagement with consumers, wherein users can share different pictures of themselves trying various eye glasses on social media, Lenskart said in a statement.

“Ditto provides us with the patented 3D virtual try-on technology… So far, the response to this service is commendable with over 10,000 trials everyday. We have been evaluating our relationship and now want to take it to the next level,” Founder and CEO, Lenskart.com, Peyush Bansal said.

Lenskart has grown more than 200 per cent year on year. It has been funded by venture capitalists like IDG Ventures, Ronnie Screwvala-led Unilazer Ventures, IFC, Premji Invest, TPG Growth and TR Capital.