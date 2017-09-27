Home Big Grid Baba Ramdev bullish about Patanjali textile’s success

    Baba Ramdev bullish about Patanjali textile’s success

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    After the formidable success of Patanjali ayurvedic and herbal household products in the Indian market, and ’s Ltd is all set to venture into textile manufacturing.

    Baba Ramdev bullish about Patanjali textile's success
    In a recent survey, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Yogi Balakrishnan, was named the eighth richest Indian

    According to a ANI report: “Patanjali will soon get into garment and textile market and break the stronghold of foreign manufacturers,” Baba Ramdev said during the inauguration of Patanjali Gramodhyog in Alwar.

    “Patanjali will make everything from underwear to ethnic and sportswear soon” he added.

    In a recent survey, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Yogi Balakrishnan, was named the eighth richest Indian. On this, Baba Ramdev said that the profit earned by Acharya Balakrishnan is for helping the needy and not for luxury.

    Baba Ramdev aims to make people of India get rid of foreign products and shift to ‘Swadeshi’ (Made in India), manufactured goods by Patanjali.

    Earlier, Spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala, said that Patanjali will be launching its line of ‘Swadeshi’ apparel, with an initial sales target of Rs. 5, 000 Crore, Through this new venture, the company aims to bring a good quality of clothes to the masses, including knitwear and denim. While the official brand name of the line is yet to be revealed.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR