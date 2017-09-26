Onitsuka Tiger opens first monobrand store in India

In a highly-anticipated move, Onitsuka Tiger is excited to announce the opening of their first-ever monobrand store in India in the popular Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The new Onitsuka Tiger monobrand store will initiate a gratifying shopping experience for loyal fans as well as the fashion conscious, the sports enthusiast, the sneaker collector or casual shopper, families, and tourists.

The opening of this new store aligns with the Onitsuka Tiger story, created in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka who started the brand with a humble idea that sport had the power to transform lives. Till today, the rich heritage and Japanese craftsmanship of the brand, combined with a timeless aesthetic that was discovered on the track, is now worn and seen on streets around the world. Constantly branching out and collaborating with a variety of creative souls from visual artists to fashion designers, from art collectives to sneakers, the spirit of Onitsuka Tiger has uplifted its sporting trademark into the fashion and lifestyle scene.

Speaking at the launch Managing Director, ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., Rajat Khurana said, “The world over Onitsuka Tiger is a brand, that resonate the spirit of Japan in its collection for apparel, footwear, and accessories! Onitsuka Tiger celebrates Japanese craftsmanship, with designs ranging from updated classic silhouettes to new styles and collaborations with like-minded artists. Its athletic heritage and modern designs, make the brand aspirational for the style conscious consumer. We are delighted to present the brand in India as it elevates the fashion quotient.”

The Onitsuka Tiger monobrand store is conveniently situated at the elegant and sophisticated Palladium Mall, one of the most premium shopping malls in India today. A shopper’s dream paradise, the high-end mall offers an extensive mix of well-known and international fashion, lifestyle and F&B brands and is a trendy and popular meeting place today.

With a retail space of 74.3 square meters, the store will stock the brand’s signature collections as well as the perennial and popular footwear, accessories, apparel for Men and Women. Shoppers, fans, and collectors will also be thrilled to find quintessential and exclusive Onitsuka Tiger creations in store, such as the Onitsuka Tiger x Andrea Pompilio 2017 collection.

Onitsuka Tiger’s 2017 Autumn-Winter Global Campaign kicked off with the debut of SOFT MARTY, a new shoe collection featuring a metal-free leather and a neutral cream shade. The global campaign key visual, based on the concept ‘Wonder Of Gravity’, conveys the airiness and coolness of the new generation of eco-concept sneakers. The collection, which will be available in store, includes popular shoe silhouettes like the MEXICO 66, GSM and TIGER CORSAIR that are introduced as part of Onitsuka Tiger’s Eco-concept project, with the upper of the shoes adorned with detailed incisions, created with a micro-knifing technique while a brushed look adds additional texture to the shoes without compromising on design and quality.

The center pride of place at Onitsuka Tiger Palladium is the premium NIPPON MADE series, the epitome of Japanese craftsmanship. The basic components of the shoes are first assembled, after which the leather making up the upper is washed and processed in hot water. The footwear is then carefully squeezed and dried, leaving the shoes with a wrinkly, vintage look when dry. Every step is skillfully executed by hand and no two pairs of shoes are alike.

The artisanship of the Japanese brand extends to the store interior that is accented by sumi mortar, a distinctly unique material that has the texture of wood, amplifying the store’s intricate yet edgy look.

A complex eight-step process goes into the formulation, which uses ingredients such as Asagi Tsuchi, a special type of Japanese soil used to prevent cracking, and Sumi paint (water, Sumi ink, and acrylic emulsion).

The new Onitsuka Tiger Palladium store brings an exciting beat and creates a new world of fashion offerings within the local Indian retail scene. With about 200 stores worldwide, Onitsuka Tiger is now ready to own the premium fashion space in India with its trendsetter products.