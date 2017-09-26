E-commerce sites end festive sales; mobiles, electronics top hits

As major e-commerce platforms — Flipkart, Amazon India, Jabong, Myntra and Paytm Mall — concluded their festive season sales, segments like mobiles, electronics and large appliances, followed by fashion, witnessed huge traction.

According to CashKaro, the overall e-commerce industry GMV (gross merchandise volume) rose by over 1,000 per cent during the sale period.

In online retailing, GMV indicates a total sales in terms of dollar value for merchandise sold through a particular marketplace over a certain time frame.

“Mobiles and electronics saw an increase of over 2,000 per cent, while a 950 per cent surge in sales of TVs and large appliance was recorded within this five-day period,” CashKaro said in a statement.

“Fashion as a category grew 800 per cent, while Home and Kitchen saw a 500 per cent increase,” it added.

Data shared by e-commerce giant Flipkart revealed that while the company did sales equivalent to 70 per cent of the entire online e-commerce market in India during their five-day-long ‘Big Billion Days’ sales from September 20-24, its sales shot up by 100 per cent as compared to last year.

“Flipkart created history in the smartphones segment within the first 20 hours of the category opening for sale. 1.3 million smartphones were sold, higher than the total number of smartphones sold across India in a single day, both through online and offline,” the company said.

Flipkart has a 70 per cent market share in the country’s online smartphones market.

In addition, Flipkart Fashion, along with the online retail platforms it owns — Jabong and Myntra — holds 80 per cent of the entire online market for fashion.

Amazon India in its ‘Great Indian Festival’ from September 21-24, witnessed over 2.5 times growth in the smartphones segment led by Samsung, Redmi and OnePlus.

“Large appliances grew 4X (four times) in the first two days of the Great Indian Sale vs last Diwali led by LG (5X) Bosch (6X) and Whirlpool (6X),” Amazon India said in a statement.

“Washing machines and refrigerators grew 4X and ACs (air conditioners) grew 3X respectively. Televisions grew 2X backed by sales in TCL, Sanyo, BPL, Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung,” the company said.

Amazon India’s Smart TV sales doubled over last year Diwali, the statement added.

“We are humbled that the latest version of the Great Indian sale was our biggest shopping event ever, with remarkable growth across categories led by smartphones and large appliances growing multiple times versus last year. We are especially excited about growing e-commerce in India with more than 85 per cent of new customers from small towns,” said Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary.

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce, which launched its first ever festive season sale — ‘Mera Cashback Sale’ — from September 20 to 23, said it witnessed 12 times growth in smartphone sales, eight times in laptops and cameras, 10 times in home appliances, 10 times in apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, and seven times in fast moving consumer goods.

“Apple iPhones, Samsung smartphones, MacBooks, Lenovo Laptops and HD LED TVs from major brands like Sony have registered highest traction. Small cities and towns have bought branded apparel,” said the company.

“We have also witnessed large number of consumers buying Patanjali ghee, dry fruits, festival related gift items and daily need products during the sale period… Customers from over 839 cities and towns ordered products from sellers across 270 cities during our recently concluded ‘Mera Cashback Sale’,” it added.

E-commerce player Snapdeal is still on with its sales ending on September 25. Online marketplace ShopClues’ ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ will run till September 28, while LimeRoad’s ‘The Festive Love Affair’ will end on September 26.