Zomato invests in home-cooked meal delivery app Tinmen

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Monday said it has made an investment into Hyderabad based home-cooked meal delivery app Tinmen.

According to a PTI report: The company did not share the amount of investment it has made.

The company has “just made an investment into a startup called Tinmen – an efficient and modest little company which provides easy access to home cooked meals at affordable prices, for thousands of people in Hyderabad”, Founder and CEO, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Zomato is working on a bunch of tech-led initiatives to build better accessibility to great and hygienic food for its users, he added.

“In tandem we are also exploring alliances with existing players, big and small, to help surface a larger variety of healthy meal options to our users”, Goyal said.

Tinmen is already delivering over 30,000 orders a month, and “we see this number steadily multiplying over the next six to nine months”, he added.