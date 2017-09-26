Nestle launches KitKat Dessert Delight on Bigbasket

FMCG major Nestle announced the launch of its KitKat Dessert Delight on popular online food and grocery store Bigbasket, thus, extending its presence online.

“We recognize that e-commerce would be a key channel for FMCG players in future. To drive awareness and excitement about the all new innovation – KIT KAT Dessert Delight, we have decided to take an innovative approach and have partnered with ‘bigbasket’. We look forward to seeing how e-commerce will transform shopping behavior and consumer habits,” General Manager, Chocolates and Confectionery, Nestle India, Nikhil Chand was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to a ANI report: While mobiles launching online first has been a norm in India for a while, FMCG is also increasingly looking to do this due to quick distribution and reach, ability to experiment and fine tune marketing.

“India is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way marketing is carried out for various products. This includes a change in the way products are launched. Today, many major players prefer launching their products online, thanks to the growth of ecommerce and online shopping. This association with Nestle India will help us in extending our reach to more customers and give us the much-needed push to scale greater heights,” Co-Founder and CEO, Bigbasket, Hari Menon was quoted by ANI as saying.