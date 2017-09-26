We hope for a great response in India: Paul Penders

American Vegan beauty and personal care brand Paul Penders Botanicals made its entry in the Indian market and the founder hopes to get a great response from the country.

“The launch of Paul Penders is a great opportunity for beauty aficionados, and we have brought and will continue to bring a plethora of organic beauty products for various skin types. We hope for a great response in India since all the products are cruelty and chemical free,” said CEO and Founder, Paul Penders during the launch.

The brand was officially launched on Friday and Penders was present to be the part of the event, along with celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni, who imparted various organic beauty tips.

The products of the brand draw inspiration from the founder’s grandmother’s 22-herbs concoction, which is the base material for every product.

“At Paul Penders, we are incredibly focused on the current beauty needs in the wellness market. We feel equipped to deliver the best organic beauty products to our consumers. Through this venture, we aim to redefine vegan beauty standards in India, to better meet the needs and lifestyle of our potential consumers,” said CEO and Director, Paul Penders Botanicals, India, Sargam Dhawan.