Amazon to create 2,000 jobs in new New York office

Amazon Inc announced last week that it plans to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the city over the next three years, promising to create roughly 6,000 jobs across New York state by 2019.

The 359,000 square foot office in Manhattan – Brookfield’s 5 Manhattan West – will employ people in finance, sales, marketing and information technology earning an average of $100,000 annually.

In March, organic grocer Whole Foods Market — which is now owned by Amazon — announced it would anchor the ground-level retail space of 5 Manhattan West. Brookfield also recently worked on the location for Amazon’s new European headquarters in the U.K., at Principal Place, according to a CNBC report.

Amazon will invest $55 million in the building project on Manhattan’s west side, according to a statement from the office of governor Andrew M. Cuomo.