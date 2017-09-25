Wonderchef to open 100 exclusive outlets in India in a few years

Premium cookware Wonderchef, promoted by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and entrepreneur Ravi Saxena, has plans to open 100 exclusive brand outlets as part of its retail expansion plans in the coming years, according to a PTI report.

Wonderchef, a Rs 200-crore company had recently entered north Indian market by launching its first flagship store in Gurugram.

At present, it has seven exclusive brand outlets in the country besides its Omnichannel presence across 5,000 retail outlets.

Wonderchef has recently received two rounds of funding from Zurich-headquartered investment firm Capvent and French Group Labruyere Eberle.