Home Food Wonderchef to open 100 exclusive outlets in India in a few years

Wonderchef to open 100 exclusive outlets in India in a few years

By  
-
SHARE

Premium cookware , promoted by celebrity Chef  and entrepreneur , has plans to open 100 exclusive brand outlets as part of its retail expansion plans in the coming years, according to a PTI report.

Wonderchef to open 100 exclusive outlets in India in a few years
Wonderchef, a Rs 200-crore company had recently entered north Indian market by launching its first flagship store in Gurugram

Wonderchef, a Rs 200-crore company had recently entered north Indian market by launching its first flagship store in Gurugram.

At present, it has seven exclusive brand outlets in the country besides its Omnichannel presence across 5,000 retail outlets.

Wonderchef has recently received two rounds of funding from Zurich-headquartered investment firm Capvent and French Group Labruyere Eberle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR