TTK Prestige expects double digit growth this festive season, to enter water purifier segment

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige is eyeing double-digit growth this festive season and expects it to contribute over 30 per cent to the overall sales this fiscal, a top company official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

“We are expecting substantial growth during this year festival season. We had very good Onam sales, which generally sets the momentum for the festivals. We are expecting a little over 30 per cent sales during September to November,” TTK Prestige Managing Director Chandru Kalro told PTI.

He added that with the demonetisation last year, there will be a base effect and the company is expecting a double-digit growth this festive season, without quantifying the anticipated growth.

On advertising and marketing spends during the festive season, he told PTI, “Given the clutter we spend close to 40 per cent of our total budget during this period. Our spends are about 6.5 per cent of revenues.”

The company had clocked a turnover of Rs 1,603.64 crore last fiscal.

The Bengaluru-based company will focus on North market which sees huge spike of sales during Dusshera and Diwali.

Category-wise, pressure cookers, cookware and small electrics are likely to sell more during the festive season, TTK Prestige EVP Sales and Marketing Dinesh Garg said.

“During festival season, all the categories do really well as kitchen items are the most bought products during the festival seasons.

“We do see spike in the small domestic appliances sales during Diwali because of institutional orders. Corporate gifting creates a huge spike as does the marriage season which comes just after the festival. Therefore, pressure cookers, cookware and small electrics sell well,” he further told PTI.

On the impact of GST, Kalro was quoted by the news agency as saying, “There was a disruption as expected in the run up to the implementation to GST and a large de-stocking in the channel. This is now settling down but still glitches remain since the tax payers have to get used to the new system and also the network has to settle down. However, we are seeing a good growth in our sales post implementation of GST”.

Online currently contributes around 7 to 8 per cent of the total sales and the company expects this retail channel to become stronger in future.

Prestige will also be launching new products in water purifier segment.

When asked about entering new categories, Kalro told PTI, “We do believe there is lot of space for product innovation in existing category and we will keep coming with more and more new innovated products in all existing category.”