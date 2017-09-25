Sri Sri Ayurveda to launch Sri Sri Tattva brand in 30 countries, open 1000 new stores in India

Sri Sri Ayurveda, the FMCG brand of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, plans to launch its products in 30 new countries with a focus on Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina, a top company official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

This expansion will take the number of countries where the brand is present to 60 from 30 currently.

“We will launch Sri Sri Tattva brand of products in 30 new countries with a focus on Latin America, including Brazil and Argentina. We are already present in countries in Middle East, Far East, and Russia, where we will further expand our range,” Arvind Varchaswi, MD of the FMCG firm, was quoted as saying.

The company also plans to launch 1,000 new stores in the next few years, through a partnership with Franchise India, Varchaswi further told PTI.

He indicated that 600 stores will be opened this year.

“We are also expanding our personal care range, and home care and Pooja ranges,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The brand intends to launch about 20-25 products in the next one month in these various categories. It has also launched an apparel range with Indian ethnic wear, which will sell online and through the app, he said, while unveiling a range of healthy cookies in collaboration with Bangalore-based biscuit maker Unibic Foods India.

The company has set up two more factories in Bengaluru for its personal care range.