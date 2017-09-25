Russian kids brand Acoola enters India with its first store in Logix City Centre Mall, Noida

Concept Group, a subsidiary company of Sistema JSFC, in association with Saamag Group, has brought Acoola, a branded kids retail outlet, in India.

Acoola is a popular brand of clothing, footwear, and accessories for kids aged 2 to 14 years old in Russia. The first Acoola store has been opened in Logix City Center Mall, Noida (U.P) and the joint venture group plans to open at least 10 more stores by end of 2018 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company has also drawn plans to make available exclusive Acoola merchandise on prominent e-commerce platforms like Myntra.com, Jabong.com and TataCLiQ.com.

CEO of Concept Group, Emin Rustamov says, “We are excited to bring Acoola, one of Russia’s most loved brands of clothing, footwear, and accessories, to India. The Russian retail brand is specially known for its strong appeal and connects with kids aged between 2 to 14 years. With over 260 Acoola stores already operational in Russia, the company has now drawn extensive plans to go international, with India being one of the key markets for the brand. Our plan is to open at least 10 stores in India over the next one year.”

Chairman Saamag Group, Dinesh Pandey adds, “We at Saamag Group are delighted to bring Acoola to India. This is a win-win opportunity both for Samaag and the Concept Group, as we have an international apparel company at one end, partnering with a strong Indian partner who understands the domestic retail landscape. Given that the kids wear segment is one of the fastest growing segments within the Indian apparel market, it augurs extremely well for a quality retail brand like Acoola to leverage the opportunity. What is also exciting to note is the fact that India is one of the youngest nations in the world with 29 per cent of its population being less than 14 years old, which really is a sweet spot for Acoola to make its presence felt.”

For the Indian market, Concept Group has especially optimized its product range keeping in mind the Indian customers, while at the same time maintaining Acoola’s merchandising standards.

The brand’s primary focus in India will be on summer stock made of natural fabrics. For the winter season, customers will be able to buy insulated items produced out of innovation fabrics.

All product delivery will be done directly from Russia and from factories located mainly in South Asia region, while some parts of the product will be produced in India.

While the main assortment at the Acoola store will be kept same as in every Acoola store around the world to maintain standardization, going forward, Concept and Saamag Groups also plan to develop capsular collections specially produced for India.

Acoola branded products include daily, school, and holiday attire of the greatest varieties of looks and styles, as well as a broad selection of accessories, footwear, linen, and sock wares.

All clothing under the Acoola brand is manufactured out of high-quality materials of various textures. Significant emphasis is placed on the functional attributes of the selected fabrics, which renders items not only comfortable, but also as practical as possible.