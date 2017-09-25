Indian fashion industry must work on distribution networks: Suneet Varma

Fashion designer Suneet Varma, a veteran with experience of almost three decades, says Indians need to work on building better distribution networks and an improved retail environment.

Varma will soon be seen in an episode of NDTV Good Times show with chef Kunal Kapur’s “My Yellow Table” Season 3, which will start on September 30.

There has been a tremendous growth in the number of fashion shows and fashion weeks in the country, but has the quality improved?

“I agree there are way too many fashion weeks and shows. There is definitely some very good work coming out of India, but we have a long way to go not only in design but also distribution networks, retail environment, logistics and more,” Varma told IANS here.

Talking about myths that the common man has in terms of the Indian fashion industry, Varma believes a lot of people “confuse fashion for entertainment business as in shows, models and parties”.

“It’s not true at all,” he added.

Other guests appearing on the show include Tania Sachdev (chess player), Deepa Malik (athlete-paralympics silver medallist), Rina Dhaka (fashion designer), Radhika Vaz (comedian) and Mohit Sharma (cricketer), among others.