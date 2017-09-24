Home Food Dabur India and Amazon to launch an online Ayurveda marketplace

Dabur India and Amazon to launch an online Ayurveda marketplace

By  
-
SHARE

Homegrown FMCG major on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon for an online ayurveda marketplace which will house all ayurvedic brands and products available in the country.

Dabur India and Amazon to launch an online Ayurveda marketplace
The exclusive Ayurveda e-marketplace has been hosted by Amazon India and the content is developed by Dabur India

The company, which will also offer consumers an insight into various Ayurvedic medicines for treating a variety of ailments, said the idea is to service all health and personal care related needs of patients. The exclusive Ayurveda e-marketplace has been hosted by and the content is developed by Dabur India, the company said in a statement.

“Consumers can search basis companies, brands and ailments and will gain access to all ayurveda solutions available in the country today,” Dabur India executive director consumer care business KK Chutani said.

Products of other Ayurvedic manufacturing companies like Baba Ramdev-promoted and would also feature on the marketplace. “By providing A+ content for developing this marketplace, Dabur also gains prime visibility on the portal,” Chutani told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR