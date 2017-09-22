Ranjan Sharma, Head IT & SCM, Bestseller

Ranjan Sharma’s 20+ year career began as a store manager with Vishal Retail where he was incharge of store growth and profitability. He was later appointed as SCM and Logistics Manager with Vishal Retail. It was around this time in his life that contributed towards his deep understanding of retail processes and how to create effective solutions for the same.

Today, as Head of IT and Supply Chain Management for Bestseller Retail India, he is pivotal in building IT roadmaps for the company, business process design, system and process implementation, rollout, review, maintenance and warehousing, and logistics.

Before this, he was associated with Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd as Head of Information Technology, Future Knowledge Services as Head of Solutioning and Packaged Applications, Vishal Retail Ltd as Head IT and Futurecom as Product Manager.

According to Sharma, the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology are artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented reality and IoT.

AI coupled with machine learning and cognitive, IoT and augmented reality are the three game changing technologies in the space of customer experience, shared Sharma.