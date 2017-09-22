IRF 2017: Special Jury awards for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail ops

The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA 2017), which were held in Mumbai on September 20, 2017, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail. Among all of this, a special Jury Award was also presented for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail operations.
Retailers gave presentations on great, innovative concepts that were executed to perfection by them. Their nominations and presentations were rife with details on the idea, its execution strategy, implementation stages and its results.
Nominations came in from some of the best global and Indian retailers operating in India with details on their unique idea, strategy or innovation enhancing or differentiating merchandise/ service mix and/or in-store presentation or promotion – unveiled between April 2016 and March 2017 – with details on its execution and results in terms of creating differentiation, customer or multi stakeholder engagement, increased sales/ consumption with positive feedback/ coverage/ and recognition.
With 67 confirmations, it was a tedious task to go through each nomination, identify gaps, get corrections/ validations done, but the jury – which deliberated on 34 nominations – finally selected the 10 best ideas for presentation at IRF 2017’s grand finale.
Jury Panel
- Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner and Director, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
- Ajay Kaul, Senior Director, Everstone Group
- B S Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN
- Debashish Mukherjee, Partner and lead, Consumer Industries & Retail Products Practice, India and Southeast Asia, A.T. Kearney
- Jonathan Yach, Director – Operations, Virtuous Retail
- Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President and Head – Premium Malls Division, DLF Utilities
- Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit
- Roosevelt D’souza, Managing Director – South Asia, Nielsen
- Yogeshwar Sharma, ED & CEO, Select CITYWALK
A 3-minute crisp video presentation was followed by a Q&A session with the jury and the audience.
The top three presentations were felicitated with this most coveted title of this year’s Images Retail Awards.
Awardees
Winner: Wow! Momo on Wheels Presentation by Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder, Wow! Momo
1st Runner Up: HyperCity Self-Check Out Store by Manoj jain, CMO, HyperCITY Retail (India)
2nd Runner Up: Feedback Mechanism Presentation by Bhupesh Dinger, Director – Operations, Enrich Salons and Academy
Check out the presentations here:
|S.No
|Concept
|Presenter’s Name
|Designation
|Company
|1
|The 2 Bme FMFG Concept
|Rahul Nayak
|Executive Director
|Spencer’s Retail
|2
|Digitized 24 SEVEN
|Atsushi Muramatsu
|CEO
|24 SEVEN, Godfrey Phillips India
|3
|Feedback Mechanism
|Bhupesh Dinger
|Director Operations
|Enrich Salons and Academy
|4
|Neighborhood Concept of adidas Originals
|Amrith Gopinath
|Brand Director
|adidas Group
|5
|HyperCity Self-Check Out Store
|Manoj jain
|CMO
|HyperCITY Retail (India)
|6
|#IShapeMyWorld
|Meeta Bharvani
|Director Marketing
|Levi Strauss India
|7
|Wow! Momo on Wheels
|Sagar Daryani
|Co-Founder
|Wow! Momo
|8
|Fabindia Experience Centre
|Ajay Kapoor
|Chief of Markets
|Fabindia
|9
|Digital Fashion Ecosystem
|Jiten Mahendra
|VP & Head Marketing
|Max Fashions, Landmark Group
|10
|Casual Delco
|Neerav Sejpal
|Director- Business Development
|Pizza Hut (India Sub-Continent), Yum! Restaurants International