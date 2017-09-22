Home Big Grid IRF 2017: Special Jury awards for great concepts, ideas and innovation across...

    IRF 2017: Special Jury awards for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail ops

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA 2017), which were held in Mumbai on September 20, 2017, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail. Among all of this, a special Jury Award was also presented for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail operations.

    Special Jury awards for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail operations
    The top three presentations were felicitated with this most coveted title of this year's Images Retail Awards.

    Retailers gave presentations on great, innovative concepts that were executed to perfection by them.  Their nominations and presentations were rife with details on the idea, its execution strategy, implementation stages and its results.

    Nominations came in from some of the best global and Indian retailers operating in India with details on their unique idea, strategy or innovation enhancing or differentiating merchandise/ service mix and/or in-store presentation or promotion – unveiled between April 2016 and March 2017 – with details on its execution and results in terms of creating differentiation, customer or multi stakeholder engagement, increased sales/ consumption with positive feedback/ coverage/ and recognition.

    With 67 confirmations, it was a tedious task to go through each nomination, identify gaps, get corrections/ validations done, but the jury – which deliberated on 34 nominations – finally selected the 10 best ideas for presentation at ’s grand finale.

    Jury Panel

    • Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner and Director, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
    • Ajay Kaul, Senior Director, Everstone Group
    • B S Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN
    • Debashish Mukherjee, Partner and lead, Consumer Industries & Retail Products Practice, India and Southeast Asia, A.T. Kearney
    • Jonathan Yach, Director – Operations, Virtuous Retail
    • Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President and Head – Premium Malls Division, DLF Utilities
    • Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit
    • Roosevelt D’souza, Managing Director – South Asia, Nielsen
    • Yogeshwar Sharma, ED & CEO, Select CITYWALK

    A 3-minute crisp video presentation was followed by a Q&A session with the jury and the audience.

    The top three presentations were felicitated with this most coveted title of this year’s Images Retail Awards.

    Awardees

    Winner: Wow! Momo on Wheels Presentation by Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder, Wow! Momo

    1st Runner Up: HyperCity Self-Check Out Store by Manoj jain, CMO, HyperCITY Retail (India)

    2nd Runner Up: Feedback Mechanism Presentation by Bhupesh Dinger, Director – Operations, Enrich Salons and Academy

    Check out the presentations here:

    S.NoConceptPresenter’s NameDesignationCompany
         
    1The 2 Bme FMFG ConceptRahul NayakExecutive DirectorSpencer’s Retail
    2Digitized 24 SEVENAtsushi MuramatsuCEO24 SEVEN, Godfrey Phillips India

     

    3Feedback MechanismBhupesh DingerDirector OperationsEnrich Salons and Academy
    4Neighborhood Concept of adidas OriginalsAmrith GopinathBrand Directoradidas Group

     

    5HyperCity Self-Check Out Store    Manoj jainCMOHyperCITY Retail (India)

     

    6#IShapeMyWorldMeeta BharvaniDirector MarketingLevi Strauss India
    7Wow! Momo on WheelsSagar DaryaniCo-FounderWow! Momo

     

    8Fabindia Experience CentreAjay KapoorChief of MarketsFabindia

     

    9Digital Fashion EcosystemJiten MahendraVP & Head MarketingMax Fashions, Landmark Group

     

    10Casual DelcoNeerav SejpalDirector- Business DevelopmentPizza Hut (India Sub-Continent), Yum! Restaurants International

     

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR