Flipkart creates history with highest single-day smartphone sales in India during The Big Billion Days 2017

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days created history for India’s smartphone market this year, when it sold 1.3 million smartphones within the first 20 hours of the category opening for sale.

The mammoth order book is 2X the number of smartphones Flipkart sold in the same time-frame during Day 1 of Big Billion Days 2016, and surpasses the total number of smartphones sold across India in a single day, both through online and offline channels, by a big distance.

As a measure of comparison, Flipkart managed to sell 3X the number of smartphones sold by the nearest competitor.

“These numbers reinforce our position as the absolute leader in smartphones. What Flipkart offers — the latest phones, the large number of exclusives, affordability measures like No Cost EMI, Buyback Guarantee etc. — are unmatched in the industry. So, when it comes to buying a smartphone in India, there is no other destination and our customers trust us to buy the latest smartphones at the best prices,” said Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart, Ayyappan Rajagopal.

Highlighting how relevant affordability measures are for customers, 1 of 4 who bought premium smartphones in Day 1 did so with Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee. And over 80 perc ent of the entire sales in the premium segment happened with various affordability constructs such as No Cost EMI, Exchange and Buyback Guarantee.