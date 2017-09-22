Target names Tammy Redpath as new India chief

Target Corporation, one of the largest retail stores in the US, has appointed Tammy Redpath as its India chief, a company statement said on Wednesday.

“Target Corporation announces the appointment of Tammy Redpath as President of Target India. In this role, she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Target’s office in Bengaluru,” it added.

“Target India has brought great value to Target, and I see immense potential for the talent here to make an even bigger impact,” Redpath said in a statement on her appointment.

Redpath, who has been with Target for around 27 years, has held various positions at the company’s Minneapolis headquarters in merchandising and marketing, the statement added.

Target India began its operations in Bengaluru in 2005. The company is headquartered in the US as well as India.

Target Corporation, established in 1962, rose to become America’s second largest discount retailer with over 1,800 stores in the US.