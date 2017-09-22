PUMA ropes in Hollywood star Selena Gomez to design and market products

Global sports brand PUMA announced a long-term partnership with singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez who will work with the brand to design product and create marketing campaigns.

Selena will start working with PUMA immediately and will first appear in the brand’s newest campaign for the Phenom, an upcoming women’s footwear drop.

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” said Selena Gomez. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion.It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be apart of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

Selena and PUMA area great match, not only because she fits with PUMA’s brand values, but also because of her powerful influence over young women, her integrity, hustle, and drive to succeed. Her work with the brand will be more than simply appearing in a campaign, she will be an active voice for the brand’s consumers. In addition, this partnership includes PUMA and Selena working with and supporting causes close to her heart.

“Selena is authentic, creative, talented, and fearlessly real. She is everything that today’sfemale consumer is looking for in a role model,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director for Brand and Marketing for PUMA.”

In recent days, she has demonstrated just how strong she truly is. With her honesty and openness about living with Lupus, she has provided an incredible example of confidence, poise, and determination for all of us. Selena is a perfect partner for PUMA because she is not afraid of the challenges our world can offer; she fights and perseveres, which is exactly what PUMA is all about. She will not only represent our brand, but she will help to define and enhance our women’s business.”

The brand’s women’s business has been reinvigorated in recent years and they are expecting continued growth in this area.