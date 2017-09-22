Grasim Industries’ Birla Spunshades gets USDA Biobased Certification

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group has been awarded the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified biobased product label for its dope dyed fibres- Birla Spunshades. Utilising renewable, bio-based materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum based chemicals.

Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

“We applaud Grasim Industries Ltd for earning the USDA certified biobased product label,” said Kate Lewis of the USDA BioPreferred Program. “Products from Grasim Industries Ltd are contributing to an ever expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum.”

Third-party verification for a product’s biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program. One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

“The USDA biobased certification for our spun dyed fibres is another milestone reached in our sustainability journey and strengthening our belief that sustainability is at the core of our business strategy,” managing director of Grasim Industries Ltd., Dilip Gaur, said.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Sustainability Officer of Pulp & Fibre business of Grasim, Ajay Sardana, said “Dope Dyed Fibres are the right solution to reduce environmental pollution and waste water discharges in the textile Industry. Birla Spunshades are available in a wide range of colours across the entire palette with the most frequently used shades being readily available.”