Nykaa opens Nykaa Luxe in Delhi’s Khan Market, to open 30 more stores by 2020

Nykaa, one of India’s leading beauty platforms, celebrated the opening of its fifth brick-and-mortar standalone store titled Nykaa Luxe, at the retail and lifestyle hub of Khan Market, New Delhi.

This follows in-line with the e-commerce players Omnichannel approach to beauty retail. The store offers brands like Estée Lauder, Clinique, L’Occitane, Ciaté, L.A. Girl along with Nykaa Beauty, the in-house range of cosmetics giving the discerning beauty shopper a premium luxury experience and a bouquet of brands and categories to choose from.

“With our Omnichannel strategy, we will be available at every touch point for our customers. We want to give them to ease to shop a product at their convenience and comfort, whether through online or while visiting a store. The success of our e-commerce store has given us a keen understanding of our customers, who trust our choice and offer,” said Founder & CEO, Nykaa.com, Falguni Nayar.

Spread over 650 sq feet, the Nykaa Luxe store is sure to add a unique element to the offering in New Delhi as it brings a rare combination of beauty solutions under one roof. Trained beauty experts will be present at the store to offer recommendations and solutions to shoppers.

The opening of this Nykaa Luxe store is in line with the aim to open 30 offline stores across India by 2020.

Since its launch in 2012, Nykaa has seen a strong growth in the beauty vertical with a current run rate of 600 crores offering over 700 brands and 80,000 products. With a path to profitability by 2017, Nykaa closed its last round of funding to raise 104.3 crores in December 2016.