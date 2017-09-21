Images Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA 2017), which were held in Mumbai on September 20, 2017, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail.

With no end in sight for the rise of online shopping, never has it been more important for retailers, shopping centre developers, city planners and communities to work together for creating a new ecosystem of lifestyle destinations.

Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. IRA honoured outstanding retailers and professionals who excelled in every aspect of retail – technological innovations, customer experience, and making profits, in front of an audience comprising the who’s who of retail in India.

Awardees 2017

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Department Store – Lifestyle

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Hypermarket – Big Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Food & Grocery – 24 Seven

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle – Max Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle Accessories – Ayesha

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Footwear – Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Jewellery – Tanishq

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Foodservice – Burger King

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Consumer Electronics – Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness – Enrich Salon and Academy

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Entertainment – INOX and PVR

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Turnaround Story – Manjusha and Pantaloons

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Pizza Hut Express – Westend Mall, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Customer Relations – Landmark Group

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions – Jealous 21 and McDonald’s

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Design & VM – Being Human, Spencer’s The Raymond Shop, Jekegram and W

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Employee Practice – HyperCity

IMAGES Most Admired Concept of the Year: Retail Innovation – (Home Court Concept) Addidas

IMAGES Most Admired Concept of the Year: Campaign Innovation – (Do the Stretch) FBB and (Re. 1 Campaign) Natural Salons

IMAGES Most Admired Concept of the Year: Product & Service Innovation – (My Fit) Van Heusen

IMAGES Most Admired Concept Presentation of the Year – (Self Checkout) HyperCity, (Feedback Mechanism) Enrich Salons and Academy and Wow! Momo On Wheels

Nomination & Jury Process: Images Retail Awards 2017

IRA nomination categories and entry details are announced through the IRF website, Magazine ads, a personalized electronic campaign and tele-calling to prospective nominees in all proposed categories. The prelim jury identifies best performers among retailers – Prominent shopping centers & retail support professionals are invited to recommend best performing retailers in key retail verticals/formats. Prospective nominees submitted their nominations which were checked by the IRA audit team for eligibility, completeness and data correctness.

IRA team of analysts then makes a presentation for the IRA jury – with analysis of performance metrics such as growth in top line sales and retail presence, sales per square foot, average transaction values. A special note is prepared on effective technology application, marketing effectiveness, supplier relations and employee practices. The jury comprised of distinguished personalities in the field of research and analysis with thorough insights in to the retail business. The jury goes through the presentation of the nominees and gives scores based on analysis of the nominee’s performance during the assessment period. Results of Industry Recommendation and Jury Score ultimately decides the final Nominees. The votes of the jury as indicated in the score sheets will be captured for independent tabulation by knowledge partner PWC.

The coveted IRA trophies go to the best among the top performers in 21 Categories of Retail Awards this year.

This year there has been almost 3 times more response to the nominations for Images Retail Awards. In all over 300+ nominations were confirmed and 167 shortlisted for Prelim Jury deliberations.

IRA announced special Jury awards this year for great concepts, ideas and innovation across retail operations

How A Great Concept Was Executed to Perfection!

This is what retailers were expected to present in their nomination with details on the idea, its execution strategy, implementation stages and its results.

Nominations came in from some of the best global and Indian retailers operating in India with details on their unique idea, strategy or innovation enhancing or differentiating merchandise/ service mix and/or in-store presentation or promotion – unveiled between April 2016 and March 2017 – with details on its execution and results in terms of creating differentiation, customer or multi stakeholder engagement, increased sales/ consumption with positive feedback/ coverage/ and recognition.

With 67 confirmations, it has been a tedious task to go through each nomination, identify gaps, get corrections/ validations done.

Finally the jury deliberated on 34 nominations and selected 10 best ideas

for presentation to a high profile jury @ IRF Grand Finale. A 3 minute crisp Video presentation by each followed by Q&A with Jury and audience.

The best presented ideas win the most coveted title of this year’s Images Retail Awards.