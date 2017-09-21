amanté to open 100 new EBOs in five years; eyes Rs 140 crore revenue this fiscal

Sri Lanka’s premium lingerie brand, amanté plans to tap one of the most attractive retail destinations globally – India. The Indian market represents a huge, untapped lingerie audience and in order to gain command over this unexplored market, amanté is planning to open 100 new outlets over the next five years.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing, CEO, MAS Brands India Pvt. Ltd, Vivek Mehta said, “There are two big growth drivers for us – e-commerce and EBOs. Though at present their share is relatively very small, but they will both start to contribute more meaningfully in the future.”

He further added, “The Indian consumption story is still concentrated to the top ten clusters in India, so our main focus will be to dominate these clusters. However, I think there is a lot of demand in Tier I and II cities too. So going forward all the Tier I and II cities like like Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore and Ludhiana are going to be potential markets for us.”

Most of these stores will be a mix of franchisee and company owned stores. At present majority of stores of amanté follow FOCO model.

The brand that is targeting Rs 140 crore revenue for this fiscal gets 40 per cent of its revenue from traditional retail, 40 per cent from modern retail, 10 per cent from online and the remaining 10 per cent from EBOs.

“We have seen extremely high growth rate in the online business. Going forward in next 4-5 years, we expect online to contribute almost 25-30 per cent of the overall sales,” revealed Mehta.

Despite some macro-economic disturbances like demonetization and GST, the brand has been outpacing category growth. amanté has been growing at a average of 40-50 per cent year-on-year and aspires to continue this rapid growth in the next few years.

amanté today is one of the leading premium lingerie brands in India. It has presence in almost 1,500 stores across the country.

“We are present across different channels today like MBOs, we are present in around 12,000 traditional retail neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores, and also across all the e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Jabong and Zivame. And now we have recently opened our 10th store in Gurugram which is our own exclusive brand store,” asserted Mehta.

“We ensure the experience is consistent and seamless in all these channels. We are still working on buy online and pick offline and buy from store and get it delivered at home. But we have succeeded in the first phase of Omnichannel i.e giving the same experience, same products, same brand communication to the consumers across all platforms,” he concluded.

Catering to all intimate-wear needs, the brand hosts a wide range of active wear, night wear, swimwear, bridal wear amongst a myriad of new styles for the customers to choose from. The available merchandise complements various aspects of a woman’s daily life: work, leisure, fitness and casual activity.

The range starts at Rs 495/- and is available at all amanté exclusive stores, leading outlets and on www.amantelingerie.com