Virtuous Retail to open VR Chennai in 2018

Virtuous Retail South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India’s largest institutionally owned developer-operator of lifestyle shopping centers, has announced the brand launch of its flagship retail center VR Chennai at a gala event held at the India Retail Forum 2017.

Following the successful launches of VR Surat in May 2013, VR Bengaluru in 2016, and the acquisition of North Country Mall, now known as VR Punjab – in early 2017, VR Chennai is an exciting addition in the series of developments under the Virtuous Retail umbrella.

Inspired by the soaring Gopurams of the temples of Chennai, and the technicolour of the Madras Check, this striking contemporary addition to Chennai’s rich heritage will redefine the city’s landscape.

To bring the flavour of the centre alive, VR Chennai presented an interesting entertainment mix for the visitors at the India Retail Forum 2017 – stand-up comedian Aravind SA, as well as a fusion Bharatanatyam performance. Arvind, the popular Internet sensation, is one of the leading stand-up artists from South India. These engaging performances not only had the audience enthralled, but also highlighted to the retail community in India, the essence of Chennai’s unique charm – how today’s Chennai holds onto its traditional heritage but also embraces the elements of the modern world to its lifestyle quite seamlessly.

With over 1,000,000 sq. ft. of retail, community, entertainment and leisure space, VR Chennai offers a mix of the best of local, national and international retailers and programmes to connect communities and attract residents and tourists of every age and aspiration.

Some of the brands that will have their retail stores at VR Chennai include H&M, Aeropostale, Sephora, Forever 21, PVR (with IMAX), GAP and a flagship Apple store. National favourites like Lifestyle, Home Centre, Louis Phillippe, Allen Solly among others will also set up shop at VR Chennai.

The residents of Chennai are sure to appreciate the multitude of easily accessible entertainment options. The unique F&B concepts and intense local flavours fuse to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. A public realm buzzing with carefully curated programmes and activities, facilitates a social and community hub. Tapping the city’s rich cultural fabric, visitors will enjoy an events program that includes the best of traditional dances, local theatre, Jazz recitals, Rock concerts, book reading clubs, TED Talks, awards shows and many more.

“We envisage VR Chennai as a lifestyle destination where people will congregate for all kinds of celebrations and events. VR Chennai is a community destination where we will institute cultural programmes along with world-class retailers and brands. We are very proud that VR Chennai is going to be an economic, social and cultural landmark.” said Managing Director, Virtuous Retail South Asia, Rohit George.

Building on the success of the previous flagship Centres, Virtuous Retail will introduce its innovative ‘Master Retailer’ formats, including a premium luxury hotel and thoughtfully designed community event spaces ‘The Sanctum, The Sacred Precinct and the Holy Garden’ tastefully curated with art installations that celebrate Chennai and the rich culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu. VR Chennai will also introduce ‘Foodbox’ which offers multi-cuisine, all-day dining options for an unrivaled experience to make every family outing special. Strategically located in Annanagar, VR Chennai will be the state’s first experiential lifestyle destination. With a flourishing cosmopolitan population, the buzzing suburb of Annanagar comprises of the upscale residential neighbourhoods of Kilpauk, Mogappair and Nungambakkam townships.