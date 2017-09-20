North Country Mall rechristened as VR PUNJAB

Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte. Ltd. (VRSA) today unveiled the new identity of the recently acquired North Country Mall (NCM) in the Chandigarh Capital Region. NCM, now rebranded as VR Punjab, is the newest member of the Virtuous Retail (VR) family. VR Punjab, which offers all things close to the Punjabi heart, is all set to become ‘the’ premium lifestyle destination of the state, even attracting visitors from surrounding regions like Ludhiana, Mohali, Panchkula and Jalandhar as well.

VR Punjab, a super-regional centre located in the Chandigarh Capital Region, with over 1 million sq. ft, is one of the largest operating malls in Punjab. VR Punjab is anchored by top national and international brands like H&M, Zara, PVR, Forever 21, Westside, Lifestyle, Central & Home Center, across key retail and lifestyle segments, and a regional Reliance Market. VR Punjab will offer an exciting mix of new retail and F&B tenants, in addition to entertainment offerings. VR operates on a core philosophy of Connecting Communities©, and has a focus on creating lifestyle centres that connect consumers and retailers and strengthen societal ties, through the art of place-making.

VR Punjab is also undergoing a makeover, transforming the centre from being the erstwhile North Country Mall, the largest mall in the Chandigarh Capital Region, to a flagship VR shopping centre. Virtuous Retail has combined its global expertise and local knowledge, accrued over a decade of pioneering future-proof lifestyle destinations in India, to create a high performance retail environment with strong urban connections. VR Punjab now presents patrons with intelligently designed hardscapes and manicured softscapes, blending seamlessly with the best retail, F&B and entertainment options for a truly memorable experience at VR Punjab.

A social media campaign, which showcases the various sought-after offerings at the centre is also underway, targeting various audiences through contemporary and easily identifiable mascots. Fashion lovers have a new queen in Diva Dilpreet, music lovers can rock out with Jazleen ‘Jazzy’ Kaur, foodies can sate their appetites with ‘Fateh Foodie’ for the tastiest and most scrumptious delicacies while film lovers can join ‘Preeto Filmy’ in the Gold Class, or check out the latest tech specs of gadgets with ‘Guri Gizmo’. Get great offers only with Dealjeet and catch up with al latest of international trends with ‘Franky Faurner’. For our patrons, this connection goes beyond just a play on words, and showcases that We Are Punjab at VR Punjab.

Managing Director, Virtuous Retail South Asia, Rohit George said, “VR Punjab is ideally located and offers a great potential in this region, to bring the experiences that we envision, to the community. By rebranding the centre to VR Punjab, we aim at bringing alive our philosophy of Connecting Communities© by curating engaging platforms for immersive experiences. The destination is renamed to reflect this philosophy and merge seamlessly with the brand through an amalgam of influences around food, music, art and entertainment. This will portray the vibrant, wholesomeness and bountiful lifestyle of the Punjab.’’