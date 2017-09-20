Paytm Mall expects 5 per cent growth during sale period

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd is hosting the Mera Cashback Sale from September 20 on its first festive season. The four-day sale will offer 15 per cent to 100 per cent cashback across all categories and see the company offering Rs 501 crore in assured cashback in appliances, mobiles, gift items and fashion including apparel, footwear and accessories. Additionally, the platform will offer 100 per cent cashback to 25 phone buyers every day and 200 customers will receive Paytm Gold every day, making the sale the most value-for-money.

To further increase the value proposition of shopping on its platform, Paytm Mall will host a limited period Flash Sale that will run from 2 pm to 6 pm and 8 pm to midnight during the Mera Cashback Sale and bring customers handpicked offers across all categories. The company is expecting 5x growth during the sale period. The flash sale combined with faster deliveries and round-the-clock business opportunities for partnered merchants will make the Mega Cashback Sale bigger for all Paytm Mall merchant partners.

Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “Our limited period Flash Sale will bring handpicked products with incredible cashback offers. Our aim is to bring to customers the most coveted products from the Mera Cashback Sale under one roof with limited period mega offers. We are confident these flash sales will bring more excitement and exhilaration to the festive shopping experience and make this Diwali more specials for our customers.”

The Paytm Mall Flash Sale will host unbelievable offers across categories and price ranges. Best Selling Smartphones will feature up to Rs 15,000 cashback and the Samsung J3 Pro will be available at Rs 7,090 only. Up to Rs 20,000 cashabck on LED TVs, upto Rs 10,000 cashback on refrigerators; upto Rs 15,000 cashback on iPhones; up to Rs 20,000 cashback on laptops, minimum Rs 12,000 cashback on Macbook Air 13”, upto Rs 20,000 cashback on luxury watches; upto 50 per cent cashback on beauty and personal care products; flat 60 per cent cashback on jeans and shirts.