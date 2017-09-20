OnePlus elevates customer experience in India; partners with Croma to offer premium experiential touch points

Global mobile technology company, OnePlus has announced partnership with Croma, India’s largest and the most premium electronics retail chain, to create more offline touch points for the experience and purchase of OnePlus products across key cities in India.

With customer satisfaction at the core of its strategy, OnePlus opened its first ever global experience store in Bangalore at the beginning of 2017. The OnePlus Experience Store is a one-stop destination for OnePlus customers and technology aficionados to touch-and-feel and learn more about OnePlus products. Consumer feedback and learnings from the experience store has inspired OnePlus to launch more offline experience zones in other major cities.

The partnership with Croma will ensure easy accessibility of OnePlus products in a comfortable environment at a conveniently located store near you. With decades of experience, pan-India scale and focus on consumer delight, state of the art Croma stores are designed to give unparalleled experience to customers.

At Croma, all OnePlus products will be available for sale at same price as online channels and would include consumer offers as available on all other authorized channels. Additionally, customers will benefit from promotion campaigns run by respective Croma stores.

Speaking at the occasion, General Manager, OnePlus India, Vikas Agarwal said, “As a global technology brand, our constant endeavor is to offer premium products and unique experiences to our users. We are excited to partner with Croma for offline expansion in our biggest and the most important market. The offline presence will further complement our ‘online first’ approach, strengthens customer trust and drive the next phase of our growth in India.”

The partnership with Croma will greatly benefit youngsters and tech enthusiasts who have heard about the brand but may not have experienced its products. It is a huge opportunity to improve brand awareness and consumer engagement as the premium segment grows in future. The goal is to offer users a chance to hold the device and experience the premium design and the attention to detail, he added.

“OnePlus has been a great success in the market but we believe there is a lot more potential if only people could touch, feel and experience this exciting product. Croma is happy to be the chosen Experience Partner for OnePlus as it strives for further growth in the challenging Indian market,” said CEO – Croma, Infiniti Retail Ltd., Avijit Mitra.

As a part of this association, OnePlus and Croma will set up exclusive experience zones with live demo phones on display and customers will also be able to interact with the stores’ well-trained staff about the device and address all product queries directly.

Starting September 19, 2017, OnePlus 5 devices will be available in 10 Croma stores, across major cities in India. These locations are Devarc Mall in Ahmedabad; Belapur, Lower Parel Phoenix Mall and Vasundhara (Juhu) in Mumbai, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Pimpri in Pune, South Ex and DLF Mega Mall in Delhi NCR, Phoenix Market City in Chennai and Indraprastha in Bangalore. Later, the OnePlus products will gradually be launched to 100s of other premium Croma stores in a phased manner.

As a part of the launch, several exciting early bird offers have been announced which includes lucky draw, free flip cover to existing OnePlus 5 customers and those who purchase OnePlus 5 will get a free Bullet V2 earphones from OnePlus. Other exciting partner offers includes Amazon Prime, Kindle and domestic flight vouchers from Cleartrip.

Reiterating its commitment to the Indian market, the maiden expansion into offline markets is yet another landmark moment for OnePlus. As per the IDC Q2 report, OnePlus is now the biggest online and among the top 3 premium smartphone brands in India. In addition to Croma stores, OnePlus products are also available at its exclusive online partner amazon.in and brand store oneplusstore.in.