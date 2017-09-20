Flipkart offers big bonanza to its sellers for Big Billion Day Sale

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace with more than 100,000 sellers, has announced that it will offer a big bonanza to its sellers during Big Billion Day Sale (BBD). Flipkart’s BBD has become the flag bearer of the Festive Season sale events in the country and starts from September 20-24, 2017.

This year BBD sale will have the maximum selection on the best price ever across categories. Flipkart will be celebrating BBD not just with the sellers but also their employees. Flipkart has decided to reward the ‘Flipkart Fielders’, a force that stands behind each seller during the BBD sale with exciting rewards including Sedan and Hatchback cars, Mobile phones, Televisions, Holiday packages, Gift Baskets etc.

Here is the list of programs that Flipkart is offering:-

Flipkart Caretouch: This program will help top sellers resolve their queries on a priority basis through a highly-equipped seller support team

Smart Fulfilment: More than 500 sellers will get benefited because of this service offering, which will help reduce delivery time for sellers

Express Program: This program has helped products reach the customers by almost a day faster, leading to improvement in service metrics like customer cancellations and Order to Delivery date

Speaking on seller initiatives for BBD, Vice President and Head Marketplace at Flipkart, Anil Goteti said, “This year our aim is to help our sellers achieve 2x growth during the BBD sale and all our initiatives like Flipkart CareTouch, Smart Fulfilment and Express Program are directed to benefit our sellers and help them grow their business. We are entering The Big Billion Day Sale with more than 2,500 Gold and Silver sellers, all rearing to create history.”

Flipkart recently conducted a series of events in six cities to interact with top performing sellers to educate and help them build more inventories on the platform for increased business growth during BBD Sale. The year the focus is on improving affordability through ongoing initiatives like Buy Now Pay Later, assured Buy Back among others.

As part of the BBD Sale, Flipkart is helping some of the sellers to deliver products to the customers in their city with an aim to connect end user to the seller and feel the happiness.