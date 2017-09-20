Dudleys introduces wonder food with its new menu

Dudleys the online Dusk to Dawn burger delivery chain now introduces wonder meals enriched with nutrients. Giving a break to ordinary fast food, the new menu has everything starting from four treasure salads to four treasured prawn bacon.

The Wonder food menu is available in all Dudleys operated areas including Vasant Kunj. The concept of Wonder Food is to introduce a nutritional range of dishes packed with vitamins and minerals for every health-conscious consumer. The new menu is not only rich in sustenance but is also high on taste. An exotic range of shakes is also included in the menu to make consumer eating experience an indelible affair.

“With its new menu Dudleys wants to introduce a new concept of healthy fast food for everyone said Founder, Dudleys, Ashish Bahukhandi.”

He further adds “Due to odd working hours people tend to consume unhealthy food because of its easy availability and our new menu is an initiative by Dudleys to provide them cuisines that not only tastes good but also benefit their health.”

The new Wonder Foods menu features appetizers, meals and shakes that are filled with dietary supplements to keep the consumer healthy and energized.

– Four Treasure Vegetable made with four types of seasoned vegetable, lightly seasoned with salt pepper and lemon juice.

– Four Treasure Chicken Bacon made with four types of seasoned vegetable, lightly seasoned with salt pepper, lemon juice and chicken and/or bacon

– Four Treasure Prawn Bacon made with four types of seasoned vegetable, lightly seasoned with salt pepper, lemon juice and Prawn and/or bacon

– Dudleys 5 Spiced Chicken Wings

– Milkshakes – Strawberry Compote Milkshake (Ice cream blended with fresh mint and special in house strawberry compote for extra rich flavour.