IMAGES Retail Technology Awards 2017 honour excellence in digital innovation

The IMAGES Retail Technology Awards (IRTA 2017) which were held in Mumbai on September 19, 2017, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail and honoured excellence in digital innovation and implementation in the retail industry.

IRTA 2017 is a catalyst for profitable retail. Today, technology deserves a stand-alone status as both a key challenge and facilitator for consumer-facing businesses and IRTA aims to serve as a benchmark in the Indian retail industry by bringing in best practices in honouring the efforts of the retail and technology fraternity.

The categories were carefully designed to ensure that not a single out-of-the box idea went unnoticed. The awards have been rolled out with a focus on the following key aspect of retail operation – customer experience, innovation and excellence in operations.

The Method: All entries underwent an extensive research and evaluation process designed to determine winners in the truest sense of the term.

Call for entries: The process began with a call for entries starting June 15, 2017. The last date for receiving the entries was September 10, 2017.

Data collation and validation: The entries were scrutinized and validated with respect to the applications and data supporting that were received, in accordance with the pre-determined set of rules and regulations.

Jury Process: All entries were first scrutinized by an independent jury that shortlisted the top entries in each category. A final jury then reviewed the shortlisted entries and determined the winners.

WINNERS

TRENT IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Loyalty Program Implementation – IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Enterprise Solution Implementation – RAYMOND IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Mobile Technology Implementation – Tie Between INOX and RAYMOND IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Digital Marketing Campaign – Pizza Hut

Tie between SPAR and Tanishq Most Admired Retailer of the year: In-store Technology Deployment –

TFS IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Technology Innovation more than 50 crore –

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Omnichannel – Spencer’s Retail

Jitender Verma INOX Movies IMAGES Most Admired CIO of the year –