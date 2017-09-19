Take a look at some great deals on Amazon India’s Great Indian sale

Amazon.in announces the biggest sale in its history and for the first time ever, sale starts early for Prime members at 12 noon on September 20. Then starting from 12 am on September 21 up to 11:59 pm on September 24, all Amazon.in customers will be spoilt for choice with tempting deals at attractive prices across several categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, large appliances on products including washing machines, TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, laptops and tablets, baby products, toys, shoes, clothing and accessories, beauty products, home and kitchen products, furniture, stationery products and many more.

“Amazon.in customers are in for a treat like never before! With our Great Indian Sale, we are excited to bring together fantastic deals from thousands of brands and sellers across a vast selection of products in all types of product categories. Customers across the country can buy products of their choice with assured fast & reliable delivery. As always, this Great Indian Sale has something for everyone!” said Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals Preview

For Prime members only

Amazon Exclusive Mi Max 2 32GB at INR 12,999

Prime Exclusive RedMi 4 & RedMi 4A sale

By one, Get one free! Buy a TCL 65 inches 4K UHD LED Smart TV and get a TCL 32 inches TV free at INR 94,990

BPL 25 L Convection Microwave Oven at INR 7,990

Fitbit Charge 2 Activity tracker at 30% off at INR 10499

Deals on Amazon Devices for Prime members only

Offers up to INR 5,000 on Kindle e-readers

INR 500 off on FireTV stick + additional INR 499 cashback for Prime members

Large Appliances & TVs

Up to INR 10,000 off on LG, Voltas & Carrier ACs

Up to 35% off on Washing Machines from Samsung, BPL, IFB, Bosch & Haier

Up to 30% off on Samsung, LG & Whirlpool Refrigerators and Microwaves from IFB, LG and Samsung

Up to 60% off Chimneys from Hindware, Elica and Faber

Up to 40% Off on TVs, No Cost EMI and up to INR 20,000/- off on exchange of TVs

Exchange offers up to INR 10,000 on Refrigerators and Washing Machines

No Cost EMI offers on Washing Machines & Refrigerators starting as low as INR 900/month onwards across all major credit cards + Bajaj Finserv cards

Buy one, get one offer – Buy a BPL 7.5Kg fully automatic washing machine for INR 18,490 & get a BPL 20L solo microwave free; Buy an IFB 7Kg fully automatic washing machine for INR 26,990 & get an IFB 17L solo microwave free

Amazon Exclusive – BPL Microwave Ovens starting at INR 3,790 onwards; IFB microwave ovens starting at INR 4,500 onwards

Amazon Exclusive – LG Inverter Split ACs at INR 1080/month onwards; Voltas Split & Window Air Conditioners – Starting at INR 1100/month onwards; Kenstar 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC at INR 960/month

Bundle offers to convert TVs to Smart TVs at a fraction of the cost by using Fire TV Stick

Smartphones & Consumer Electronics

Up to 40% off on mobile phones – Top offers from, Apple, Samsung, Oneplus, Xiaomi, Moto, LG, SONY, Panasonic, Bose, JBL, HP, Dell, Canon and many others

160 smartphone and over 100 electronics available as Amazon Exclusives

Launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 (32 GB), Mi Fitness Band, HP Sprocket Printer and other launches from brands like Samsung and Apple

Special stores like the Half-Price Electronics Store (Min. 50% Off) and Min. 15,000 off stores to allow deal seekers to discover top discounts

Up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top Audio Brands including 40% off on Bose QC 25 Headphones

Up to 55% off and No Cost EMI offers on Cameras & Accessories

Up to 40% off on wearables with the range starting as low as INR 1,300

Up to 15,000 off on Laptops, exchange and No cost EMI offers

Up to 45% off on Tablets, exchange offers applicable

Up to 60% off on storage devices

Home & Kitchen and Furniture

Up to 35% off on water purifiers; Livpure Glo RO+UV water purifier at INR 9,299

Up to 50% off on cleaning supplies, power & hand tools

Up to 35% off on Godrej safes, bathroom fixtures

Up to 60% off across lawn and garden selection like pots, planters and tools and solar lights & lamps

30%-50% off on bedsheets from top brands

Up to 60% off on curtains; Cushion covers under INR 399; Up to 70% off on carpets & rugs

Up to 55% off on LED bulbs

Up to 60% off on barbecue & outdoor cooking

Up to 60% off across beds, recliners, dining sets and sofas

Apparel, Accessories, Shoes and Luggage

40% – 80% off on more than 3 lakh+ styles from top fashion brands

Flat 50% off on Levis, Minimum 50% off on Jack & Jones, Minimum 50% off on W, Minimum 50% off on Adidas, Minimum 50% off on Bata, Minimum 40% off on Fastrack Sunglasses, Minimum 40% off on Invicta

Minimum 50% off on all top luggage brands including Skybags, American Tourister, Safari, Delsey & Tommy Hilfiger

Minimum 50% off on Amazon exclusives such as GAP. Up to 50% off on New Balance and Under Armou

New Time bound In Focus campaigns to help new users find products with ease

Up to 30% Amazon Pay cashback on select styles with no minimum transaction value

Sports & Fitness

Up to 50% off on Sports & fitness and Gym products

Goqii at INR 1699

Up to 50% off on Dumbbell sets and shakers & bottles

Up to 50% off on Badminton products

Up to 40% of on Cricket & Football products; Up to 30% off on skating products

Up to 30% off on yoga mats, Up to 40% off on home gyms

Up to 25% off on Cycles

Automobile:

Flat 20% off on top helmet brands like Studds, Vega & Steelbird

Minimum 25% off on car air purifiers by Philips, Honeywell & more

Toys & Baby

20% to 60% off on Toys and Games

Minimum 25% off on Poker and Party Games

Minimum 50% off on Fidget Spinners

Minimum 35% off on strollers, prams

Minimum 30% off on Baby car seats & safety and Baby care products

Up to 50% off on Baby Bedding, Baby Activity and Entertainment

Beauty & Personal Care

Up to 30% off on Fitbit Smartwatches

Minimum 40% off on a range of Syska Personal Care products including Trimmers, Shavers, Hair dryers and Straighteners

Up to 70% off on Lifelong Massagers, an Amazon Exclusive range of Foot and Body Massagers

Minimum 25% off on Make-up across brands like Maybelline, L’oreal, Nivea, Axe

Flat 45% off on VLCC Make-up

Up to 35% off on MuscleBlaze Sports Supplements

Up to 25% off on Optimum Nutrition Sports Supplements

Minimum 30% off on MuscleTech Sports Supplement

Minimum 30% off on Vitamins & Supplements

Media, Software & Gaming

Minimum 30% off on popular games

Minimum 40% off on bestselling software

Minimum INR 1,800 off on PS4 consoles

HTC Vive – Flat INR 12,000 off on HTC Vive

Flat INR 3,740 off on Tally ERP 9 Silver

Up to 25% Off on Byju’s learning

Amazon Devices

Kindle Unlimited

2,388, INR 1,499 for Kindle Unlimited 12 months plan + ₹100 Cashback for Prime customers.

Kindle e-reader

Up to INR 4,500 off on Kindle e-readers

Customers who purchase e-reader and device cover together, will also get additional content promo offer up to INR 2000 (INR 500 on Kindle and INR 2000 on Paperwhite)

Customers will also be able to purchase all Kindle devices at Zero Cost EMI on all credit cards during Diwali ART

Kindle e-books

Flat 75% off on eBooks including bestselling titles from Indian & international authors and books in Indian languages

Fire TV Stick

Flat INR 500 off on FireTV Stick

Special offers

10% Extra Cashback on Amazon Pay – Customers can top up their Amazon Pay balance and get up to 10% cash back up to INR 500. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a convenient and secured shopping experience on Amazon.in

– Customers can top up their Amazon Pay balance and get up to 10% cash back up to INR 500. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a convenient and secured shopping experience on Amazon.in Yatra.com – Furthermore, customers who shop on the Amazon App for above INR 500 during the event will get exciting offers from Yatra.com such as flat INR 1,250 off on domestic hotels, flat INR 1,000 off on domestic round trip flight bookings valid on a minimum booking of INR 5,000. 10 lucky winners also stand a chance to get 1 year of free travel worth INR 1.5 lakhs!

– Furthermore, customers who shop on the Amazon App for above INR 500 during the event will get exciting offers from Yatra.com such as flat INR 1,250 off on domestic hotels, flat INR 1,000 off on domestic round trip flight bookings valid on a minimum booking of INR 5,000. 10 lucky winners also stand a chance to get 1 year of free travel worth INR 1.5 lakhs! HDFC Cards – Customers opting to go cashless can avail exciting cashbacks. Customers can save more with a cashback of 10% when they pay with HDFC debit and credit cards.

Making Shopping More Affordable

Buy Now, Pay next year – Customers who transacts on HDFC credit cards and use the EMI option on 3 months or 6 months tenures, get a three month EMI holiday. The installment that had to be paid immediately post the transaction is delayed by three full months

Customers who transacts on HDFC credit cards and use the EMI option on 3 months or 6 months tenures, get a three month EMI holiday. The installment that had to be paid immediately post the transaction is delayed by three full months No Cost EMI – Customers can opt for EMI at no additional cost under a “No Cost EMI” program across products in consumer durables, appliances and smartphones

– Customers can opt for EMI at no additional cost under a program across products in consumer durables, appliances and smartphones EMI – Amazon.in has partnered with 11 leading banks to offer customers EMI’s with 6 tenure options (3/6/9/12/18/24 months) along with Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Amazon.in has partnered with 11 leading banks to offer customers EMI’s with 6 tenure options (3/6/9/12/18/24 months) along with Bajaj Finserv Ltd Exchange – Customers in more than 65 cities can take advantage of exchange schemes on products such as smartphones, refrigerators, TVs, washing machines among others.

– Customers in more than 65 cities can take advantage of exchange schemes on products such as smartphones, refrigerators, TVs, washing machines among others. Now Exchange your mobile for any other mobile or large appliance – Customers can now exchange their old mobiles to get discounts on not only mobile purchases but also on purchases in other categories such as Washing Machines, Refrigerators, TVs, Laptops, Tablets, ACs.

– Customers can now exchange their old mobiles to get discounts on not only mobile purchases but also on purchases in other categories such as Washing Machines, Refrigerators, TVs, Laptops, Tablets, ACs. Installation Services – Customers looking to buy large appliances can avail easy installation services managed by Amazon and in partnership with leading brands such as LG, BPL, Whirlpool, Bosch & Haier among others. Amazon provides free installation services for TVs and Washing Machines

Blockbuster deals by sellers

Kundan Care Products Limited : Kundan Care on Amazon.in offers a wide range of exclusive coins & bars. Brand offers 999.9 purity in gold bullions which is the purest form on gold available in market, also 999 purity in silver bullions. They also offer a wide range of religious pendants in gold & silver. These products received a great response last year and the seller plans to offer attractive deals on them during the Great Indian Sale

: Kundan Care on Amazon.in offers a wide range of exclusive coins & bars. Brand offers 999.9 purity in gold bullions which is the purest form on gold available in market, also 999 purity in silver bullions. They also offer a wide range of religious pendants in gold & silver. These products received a great response last year and the seller plans to offer attractive deals on them during the Great Indian Sale Bathla Ladders – Ladders witness spike in sales during festive season owing to increase in purchase for house-keeping & cleaning products. Bathla, a 40 year old aluminum products manufacturer, plans to feature their products by offering attractive deals to give best offering to customers ahead of festive season

– Ladders witness spike in sales during festive season owing to increase in purchase for house-keeping & cleaning products. Bathla, a 40 year old aluminum products manufacturer, plans to feature their products by offering attractive deals to give best offering to customers ahead of festive season Juarez Acoustic Guitars – Musical instruments also witness a spike in sales during festive season due to high traffic and visibility. Of all the instruments, Juarez acoustic guitar sees a 5x spike in sale over BAU. During the upcoming sale, the seller expects a spike of 8X and plans to offer attractive deals on entire range of guitars

– Musical instruments also witness a spike in sales during festive season due to high traffic and visibility. Of all the instruments, Juarez acoustic guitar sees a 5x spike in sale over BAU. During the upcoming sale, the seller expects a spike of 8X and plans to offer attractive deals on entire range of guitars All In Exporters – Essential oils have been one of the fastest growing sub-categories within the beauty space and make for a great gifting option during the festive season. A key seller in this space, ‘Allin Exporters’ has inbounded thousands of units of hibiscus, grape and tea and other varieties of oils which typically witness a spike during the festive season and plans to offer attractive deals for the customers

– Essential oils have been one of the fastest growing sub-categories within the beauty space and make for a great gifting option during the festive season. A key seller in this space, ‘Allin Exporters’ has inbounded thousands of units of hibiscus, grape and tea and other varieties of oils which typically witness a spike during the festive season and plans to offer attractive deals for the customers Indian Art Villa– Copperware, which includes kitchen utensils, hammered mugs as well as festive products such as puja thalis, copper goblets and gifting sets are one of the most sought after products during Diwali. ‘Indian Art Villa’ a key seller in this category from Jaipur, expects a 5X increase in daily volumes during the upcoming sale as a result of the attractive deals its planning for the customers

Commenting on his business on Amazon.in, MD, Bathla Aluminium, Rohit Bathla, said, “Amazon has helped us extensively in reaching customers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns and in just 2 years, our business has grown over 5X! We are geared up on stocks for the upcoming festive season and plan to scale up by offering exciting discounts on our range of ladders to make this sale a bumper success for our business.”

Ecosystem Readiness

“It’s interesting to see how people are now moving towards much healthier and organic gifting options such as Tea Gifts for festive season. We saw an overwhelming response from customers on Amazon last Diwali and as a result, this year we have launched a Festive Diwali Tea gifting packs for our customers on Amazon. We are really looking forward to the upcoming sale and expect this season to be even bigger and are expecting over 3X growth as compared to last year!”- says Co-Founder, Goodwyn Tea, Rahul Sirohia, on participating in the Great Indian Sale.

Delivery and customer experience

Amazon.in has developed an entire ecosystem to offer an unparalleled shopping experience to customers. The online marketplace has partnered with hundreds of leading brands, enabled over 225,000 sellers to sell on Amazon.in, expanded fulfilment footprint with 41 fulfilment centres in 13 states offering a storage capacity of 13 million cubic feet, set up close to 150 delivery stations & 350 service partners penetrating further in tier III & IV locations, established 17,500 I Have Spacestore partners in 225 cities, launched 13 customer service sites across 12 cities and developed over 6000 Udaan points in 21 states.