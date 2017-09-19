ShopClues ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ to kickstart from Sep 20

ShopClues, India’s first and largest fully managed online marketplace has announced the launch biggest property of the year – The ShopClues ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’.

The sale will offer a wide range of products at flat 50-80 per cent off across the Home & Kitchen, Electronics & Accessories, and Fashion & Lifestyle categories. The much-awaited sale will run from September 20, to September 28, 2017.

Radhika Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CBO, ShopClues, said, “This year’s Diwali celebrations at ShopClues are bigger and better than ever. In line with our unwavering strategy, this year’s best deals and discounts have been curated keeping the festive needs of ShopClues’ value-driven consumers in mind, a majority of which are from Bharat – the Tier II, III and beyond towns. We are very excited about the exclusive deals on Electronics and accessories, with price points starting at as low as Rs 99. With a unique selection of products, ShopClues’ prime focus is on delivering value at all price points for its consumers.”

“We have also ramped up our associations with top banks, portals and e-wallets, to enable a seamless and delightful shopping experience for our customers during this Diwali,” she added.

Furthermore, customers can also look forward to the Diwali Flea Market, based on ShopClues’ legacy property – the Sunday Flea Market – an online parallel of the flea markets/bazaars that offer budget shopping on a wide range of utility products for everyday use. The thought behind the Diwali Flea Market comes from the insight that with all their planned big-ticket purchases for Diwali, people often miss out the basic necessities that are a part of every Diwali, especially Diwali gift shopping.

DFM has more than 10,000+ festive utility and gifting products starting at Rs 29, such as diyas, lights, card games, divine idols, bedsheets, Kitchen tools, bluetooth speakers, selfie sticks – across Home & Kitchen, Fashion and Electronic categories.

The Diwali Flea Market will be open for its customers from October 7, to October 10, 2017, and will have free shipping for orders with two or more products and an exclusive 15 per cent off on prepaid orders.