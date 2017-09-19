Carrier Midea forays into home water purifier segment

Midea, a global leader in Home and commercial grade heating, ventilation and Air conditioning products, has forayed into India’s Home water purifier segment, with the launch of Midea water purifiers.

The USP of the product is that it is India’s first ever Water Purifier with a copper storage tank. Another main feature of the product is its True UV Guard Protection as the last stage of multistage RO purification, which ensures safe drinking water.

The product is being manufactured at its Bawal facility in Haryana. It is priced in the range of Rs 17,000 – Rs 23,000.

The Indian water purifier market is seeing immense growth owing to increasing awareness amongst consumers about harmful impurities in household water and the health benefits of water purifiers. The potential is especially huge in rural markets, because of numerous government initiatives to educate the populace about water-borne diseases.

The water purifier market is expected to reach 2.1 billion by the end of 2024 as compared to 0.5 billion in 2015 as per industry reports. The household segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17 percent, from 2016 to 2024.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director, Carrier Midea India, Krishan Sachdev, said, “Ensuring consumer satisfaction is core to our philosophy. In line with that, we endeavour to address complete needs of consumers in markets we operate in, with a range of affordable, high-quality products. Our new range of water purifiers are technologically advanced and have especially been designed keeping Indian consumers and market conditions in mind.”

Key USP and features: