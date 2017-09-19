5 second generation Indian retail tycoons

In a country like India where business is still dominated by family-run enterprises, succession questions about the next generation of tycoons are sure to emerge.

Today, across the boardrooms of family-owned businesses in India, young leaders – most of whom are armed with a very high quality of education, from outside India – are playing a proactive role in transforming some of the legendary enterprises in India that over the years have defined Indian entrepreneurship.

These young lads and lasses – born with a silver spoon in their mouth – are highly spirited to do something meaningful and different.

While some from this younger generation are scratching new surfaces to take conglomerates into uncharted territories, others are redefining processes and operations to keep the business integrity intact but making them future-ready.

Here’s a list of the new generation of scions of top industrialist families who are making their presence felt in today’s retail environment with their new ideas, approach and direction: